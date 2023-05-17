Tatyoon's 19.22(136) to 2.9(21) win over the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles has kept the Hawks unbeaten run going and given the side a clear lead in the 2023 Mininera and District Football Netball League competition.
"I honestly think that we played a really good game, I don't think Hawkesdale (Macarthur) are a weak side by any means," said Tatyoon coach, Zac Tunbridge.
"I think they've picked up a lot of good players and I have no doubt they'll be a lot stronger this year than they have been previously.
"I just think that we probably played one of the better games we've played to date so far."
Tatyoon rode the momentum of the game to see off Hawkesdale-Macarthur at Macarthur Recreation Reserve.
"Everything just seemed to work and I guess we were up by seven or eight goals at halftime, we'd already done a far bit of damage their confidence, so we just sort of ran away with it in the second half," said Tunbridge.
"I think there's still a lot of improvement to go, to get to where we want to be, especially (next round) coming up against Woorndoo (Mortlake) and Glenthompson (Dunkeld) the following week.
"We've struggled all year to execute the way we've wanted to, but I think on the weekend we just played to what I know is our ability skill wise."
The Hawks face the second-placed Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers for round six of the MDFL and Tunbridge is not taking the challenge lightly.
"I think they'll probably be one of the toughest teams that we'll come up against this season," he said.
"They've done a far bit of damage to Glenthompson (Dunkeld) who I thought, are quite strong ... They've also done quite a fair number on Hawkesdale (Macarthur) who I thought had improved a lot, especially after playing them on the weekend."
Despite the tough weeks ahead, Tunbridge remains confident in his Tatyoon's ability.
"I think we'll just take it as any other week, we'll back ourselves to overcome anyone in the league," he said.
"At the end of the day, our best footy is good enough to match anyone's, so we'll just back ourselves and the way that we do things, and see how that stacks up."
Caramut vs. Moyston Willaura
A week out from former AFL player, Kane Cornes' arrival in Willaura, the Moyston-Willaura Pumas have claimed the side's first win of the season.
The Pumas beat the Caramut Swans 15.15(105) - 6.12(48) at Caramut Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 13, in round five of the MDFL.
The two outfits have struggled in 2023, both teams scored more points in this fixture than the sides had posted in the four previous rounds.
Samuel Pilgrim and Rhys Cronin kicked three majors for the Pumas, while Patrick Drake matched them for the Swans.
Malaki Doyle also brought home a four-goal bag for the Pumas in the reserves.
Ararat Eagles vs. Lismore-Derrinallum
The Ararat Eagles collected the win in front of the team's home faithful in round five of the MDFL, beating Lismore-Derrinallum 17.9(111) - 5.5(35) at Ararat's Alexandra Oval.
A stout defence from the Eagles saw scoring opportunities dry up for the Demons.
Lismore-Derrinallum were kept scoreless in the opening period and had only one major in the first half.
With two goals and two behinds in each of the second-half quarters, the Demons were not able to keep up with the high-flying Eagles.
The deficit at the final buzzer was 76.
The Ararat Eagles, Reece Kettle slotted five majors to top score for his side.
He was named as best player for the victors alongside teammates; Tom Taurau, Damian Joiner, Jaydo Wright, Jordan Thomas and Naish McRoberts.
Woorndoo-Mortlake vs. Glenthompson-Dunkeld
The Glenthompson-Dunkeld Rams have suffered defeat for the first time this season, losing to the Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers 16.16(112) - 5.3(33) at the Woorndoo Recreation Reserve.
A tightly contested opening quarter saw the Rams trail into the first break by only one point, but a scoreless second quarter saw the Tigers streak away.
By half-time, the deficit reached 35 points.
In the second half, the Tigers clinical defence stood strong and kept the Rams to only two goals and one behind.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 21.19(145) def Great Western 6.5(41).
Rick Spokes and Jesse Horan top scored for the Tigers, with four majors each, Jezza Woods was the Rams most damaging goal kicker, slotting three.
Jacob Fowler top scored in the reserves, with four goals.
SMW Rovers vs. Penshurst
The Penshurst Bombers' Tim McGregor was the top scorer in the MDFL's round five senior football competition.
He slotted six goals in the Bombers 15.15(105) - 10.9(69) win over SMW Rovers on Mininera's Conna Wilson Reserve.
The Bombers built a 20-point lead through the first quarter, scoring five goals, to the Bulldogs' two.
The Bulldogs best period was the fourth, when with 21 points, the side managed to outscore the Bombers by four.
With this win, the Bombers moved into the top six of the season's ladder, separated from the Ararat Eagles (fifth) and Great Western (seventh) by points percentage.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac vs. Great Western
Wickliffle-Lake Bolac beat the Great Western Lions 21.19(145) - 6.5(41) at Lake Bolac Recreation Reserve.
The Magpies held control of the game from the first bounce, scoring double the Lions in the opening quarter and keeping the visitor goalless in the second, while posting on 53 points.
A second-half only one point better than the first was not enough for Great Western to challenge the Magpies and at the final siren, the side was behind by 104-points.
David McNeel, Sean Trevaskis and Cam Zula each slotted three majors for the Magpies, while Andrew Cameron and Faalele Aumua's two goals each was the best for a Lion.
Nicholas Christensen also kicked four majors in the Magpies' reserves.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
