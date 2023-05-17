The Ararat Advertiser
Tatyoon fly high to overcome the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles | MDFL round five

John Hall
John Hall
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Tatyoon captain, Anthony Rosato, top-scored for the game, alongside his Hawks teammate Taylor Stewart, with three goals against the Hawksdale-Macarthur Eagles at Macarthur Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 13. File picture.
Tatyoon captain, Anthony Rosato, top-scored for the game, alongside his Hawks teammate Taylor Stewart, with three goals against the Hawksdale-Macarthur Eagles at Macarthur Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 13. File picture.

Tatyoon's 19.22(136) to 2.9(21) win over the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles has kept the Hawks unbeaten run going and given the side a clear lead in the 2023 Mininera and District Football Netball League competition.

