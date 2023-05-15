The Ararat Advertiser
East Grampians Health Service partners with Centre of Perinatal Excellence

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
East Grampians Health Service acute services manager Tracey Walters using the iCOPE screening tool. Picture supplied
An online screening program is supporting the mental health of new and expectant mums across the Ararat and broader region, thanks to a new partnership between East Grampians Health Service and the Centre of Perinatal Excellence (COPE), Australia's peak body for reducing the impacts of perinatal anxiety and depression.

