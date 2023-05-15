An online screening program is supporting the mental health of new and expectant mums across the Ararat and broader region, thanks to a new partnership between East Grampians Health Service and the Centre of Perinatal Excellence (COPE), Australia's peak body for reducing the impacts of perinatal anxiety and depression.
The Centre has developed the iCOPE digital screening tool to identify mums at risk and facilitate faster and more effective mental health screening in the perinatal period.
iCOPE enables perinatal mental health screening across all clinical settings, from in-person to remote screening via the patient's mobile phone.
The new service is now being used at East Grampians Health Service.
Founder and Executive Director of COPE and perinatal mental health specialist Dr Nicole Highet said the COVID-19 pandemic increased the incidence and severity of perinatal depression and anxiety and dramatically affected the mental health of new and expectant parents.
"Though restrictions are over, we're still seeing a high demand for perinatal mental health services as calls to helplines and support services continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels," she said.
"Becoming a parent is challenging enough, but now new and expectant parents are experiencing the additional long-lasting mental health effects of living through a global pandemic.
"It's now more important than ever to be using this world-leading technology to implement regular, faster and more efficient perinatal mental health screening to identify those at risk and those experiencing symptoms.
"The sooner symptoms are detected, the faster the treatment can begin, which is why it's so important to spot the signs early."
Dr Highet said the perinatal mental health screening ensures all mums-to-be have the opportunity to undertake regular mental health screening in line with the National Perinatal Mental Health Guideline.
East Grampians Health Service Manager of Acute Services Tracey Walters said perinatal anxiety and depression is a serious issue facing our community.
"With over 110 births at East Grampians Health Service each year, the iCOPE screening tool will make a real difference for our community, allowing us to provide improved mental health support to more new mums and mums-to-be than ever before," she said.
"East Grampians Health Service is proud to be using this world-first tool to provide every new mum in our care with regular mental health checks as an essential part of our maternal healthcare services.
"The iCOPE screening can be conducted on an iPad in the waiting room or the patient's mobile phone at home before their health consultation, saving time and increasing privacy, which many women have told us is really important."
Suicide is one of the leading causes of maternal death in Australia.
More than 100,000 Australian parents are impacted by perinatal (pre and postnatal) anxiety and depression each year.
Perinatal depression and anxiety affects one in five mothers, and nearly three-quarters (74%) of affected women don't seek help until they reach crisis point.
"With suicide being one of the leading causes of maternal death in Australia, mental health screening during pregnancy and the year after birth is critical. The iCOPE digital health check speeds up and facilitates this process," Dr Highet added.
iCOPE is available in 25 languages - Arabic, Burmese, Cantonese, Central Khmer, Chin Hakka, Dari, Dinka, English, French, Hazaragi, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Karen, Korean, Mandarin, Nepali, Persian/Farsi, Punjabi, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai, Turkish, Urdu and Vietnamese.
Parents and health professionals seeking information about emotional well-being during pregnancy and after birth can visit www.cope.org.au.
Parents needing counselling support should call the free PANDA National Perinatal Mental Health Helpline on 1300 726 306.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.