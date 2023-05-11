The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Police warn scammers about, ask for footage

May 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn scammers about, ask for footage
Police warn scammers about, ask for footage

Northern Grampians Police have issued a warning over an alleged tarmac scam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.