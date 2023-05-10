Illness forces day closure of post office, services to return to normal

Ararat's post office is back up and running after multiple staff come down with an illness on Tuesday.
An Australian Post spokesperson confirmed that the incident was a once off and that the post office would not be closing down.
"Australia Post apologises for any inconvenience caused by Tuesday's temporary closure of the Ararat Post Office, due to multiple team members unfortunately coming down with illness on the same day," they said.
"We expect normal services to resume at the post office by midday Wednesday at the latest."
The post office is open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm and closes for lunch on Monday between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.
