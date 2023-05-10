The Southern Mallee Giants will look to continue its unbeaten start to the 2023 season when they travel to Dimboola.
Horsham Saints host the Burras as both teams look to get back on the winners' list, and the Horsham Demons travel to Nhill.
Ararat and Stawell's Good Friday match on April 7 was taken from round five.
Catch up on round four HERE
Dimboola Roos v Southern Mallee Giants
The Roos will look to respond after it lost its first game to Stawell by three goals.
Despite this, the Roos sit third on the ladder.
Michael Graham's three goals in round four have seen him take the lead in the goal-kicking with 14 goals after four rounds.
Both Jonathon Ross and Jackson O'Neill have featured prominently in the best for Dimboola.
Whilst the returning Sam Godden has formed a formidable partnership with Graham in the forward 50, Godden has nine goals to his name so far in 2023.
The Giants handed the Horsham Saints its first loss with a dominant 86-point win in round four.
Josh Webster kicked five goals for the second straight week; his 11 goals have come from Southern Mallee's three games.
Jackson Fisher has featured in the Giants' best in two of the three matches.
Read more: Kane Cornes to play for Pumas in May
Horsham Saints v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Both the Saints and Burras will be out to avenge last-start defeats when they face off at Coughlin Park.
According to Saints senior coach Ben Knott, the Saints played "the benchmark" in round four.
Knott had been impressed with the spread of goal-kickers to start the season.
That was the case once again, with six players hitting the scoreboard, but the Southern Mallee attack posted 18 goals at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Burras return after the bye and will be out for improvement after a 34-point loss to the Giants in round three.
Tanner Smith has stood out early in the season.
Smith played as a key defender in round one against the Demons, was moved to a wing, and has pushed forward and kicked four goals across rounds two and three.
Recruit Nicholas Caris has kicked five goals across three games for the Burras following his move from the University Blacks in the Victorian Amateur Football Association in the off-season.
On the injury front, eyes will be on GWV Rebels representative defender Oscar Gawith who failed to finish the round three match due to a calf injury.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Demons
The Nhill Tigers have claimed its first win of the 2023 WFNL season.
Nhill clung to a two-point win over the Warrack Eagles at Anzac Park.
Liam Albrecht kicked three of the Tigers' five goals in challenging conditions.
Tigers coach Trevor Albrecht is looking forward to hosting the Demons after a delayed flight caused him to miss the first three-quarters of the win over Warrack.
"I've got really good assistant coaches that were running the show," Albrecht said.
Former Essendon player and under-18 Vic Metro coach David Flood was joined on the boundary by Peter Hedt, Jim Phillip and Sammy Cole in Albrecht's absence.
"It has worked really well. The best thing you can do, and you do not realise till you are struggling and doing it all on your own, is bringing in good help which aids the team and yourself," Albrecht said.
"It spreads the load; we can individualise to more players and help more players get better quicker."
To the match at Davis Park, Albrecht believes the Tigers may be able to counter-act Horsham's smaller lineup.
"We have gained a reasonable amount of height into our side. We have tall running guys; most of our guys can run really well with good footspeed," Albrecht said.
The Demons will look for its first win when they travel to Davis Park.
In Brad Hartigan's 300th match, the Demons could not overcome a strong Ararat side in a 68-point defeat.
Jordon Motton kicked two goals to sit only four behind Michael Graham atop the goal-kicking leaderboard.
Hudson Hair and Ben Lakin were adjudged Horsham's best at a blustery City Oval.
Read more: Aurora Australis lights up Grampians skyline
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.