Set on low-maintenance land measuring about 641 square metres, in the desired west end, this elevated split-level home has fabulous views to the east, south, and north from the spacious deck. Inside features include an open living, dining and kitchen space, gas cooking, timber-lined ceilings, ceiling fan, air-conditioning and central heating. Downstairs you'll find three bedrooms with built-in robes, and a bathroom with separate shower and bath. Outside has a double carport with roller doors, a garden shed, and established gardens. Fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, upgraders and investors, with a rental history of $430 per week (furnished). Act now and secure this home for living or leasing.