The undefeated Tatyoon have picked up a third win from the opening four rounds of the Mininera and District Netball Association A grade competition.
The latest challenge overcome by the Hawks was the Caramut Swans, who travelled to Tatyoon Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 6, where they lost 49-20.
This was the Swans' third straight loss in the MDNA A grade.
Caramut named Charlotte van der Starre and Jordan Arms as its best players.
Elsewhere, The Ararat Eagles moved to 12 points on the MDNA ladder with a 45-23 win over the Penshurst Bombers.
Great Western remain winless in 2023, after a loss to the SMW Rovers Bulldogs in round three.
The Bulldogs got away to a strong lead in the first quarter and gave the Lions no chance to peg them back.
The closest quarter of the game was the final one, with the gap being held steady at 12.
At the final siren, the Rovers had won 40-28.
Lismore-Derrinallum and Hawkesdale-Macarthur remain unbeaten after round four wins over Glenthompson-Dunkeld and Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The Lismore-Derrinallum Demons collected a 46-21 win over Glenthompson-Dunkeld at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
The Demons currently sit atop the MDNA ladder, listed above the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles on points percentage.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur's latest win came against the Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers, the score card read 35-31.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.