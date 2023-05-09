Mother's Day classic returns to Stawell for 2023

The Mother's Day Classic will return to North Park in Stawell on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Following the successful return of the event in 2022, the Stawell CWA branch are once again hosting the fun run or walk to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for research.
Almost 1.5 million Australians have participated in the Mother's Day Classic over the past 25 years, making it Australia's largest fun run and walk for breast cancer research.
Participants can register for a 4k walk, 4k run, 7k run or a limited mobility 400m walk.
Registration includes a commemorative medallion at the finish line and a race bib. Registrations can be done online prior to the event at https://www.mothersdayclassic.com.au/vic-stawell.
On the day registrations are open from 8am at North Park.
Kerrie's Kreations will be at North Park providing hot drinks and scrumptious treats. There will also be a raffle with loads of prizes generously donated by local businesses.
A warm up will be lead by the fantastic Penny from Stawell Sports and Aquatic Centre at 8.45am with all runners and walkers heading off at 9am sharp.
Proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for breast cancer research to improve outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.
The Mother's Day Classic Foundation supports the NBCF's goal of zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030. There is still so much work that needs to be done to ensure that women can live free of breast cancer in the future.
