The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Horsham photographer Will Robinson captures Aurora Australis

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
May 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aurora Australis. Picture Will Robinson.
Aurora Australis. Picture Will Robinson.

A Horsham photographer has captured the Aurora Australis in a series of stunning photos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.