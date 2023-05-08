Lake Buloke closed to duck hunting

Lake Buloke near Donald is closed to hunting from Saturday, May 6 2023 to prevent disturbance to significant numbers of threatened species.
The Game Management Authority (GMA) and Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) have been monitoring Lake Buloke since before the opening of the 2023 duck season.
On May 4 2023, a survey of Lake Buloke detected a large number of threatened species.
This survey detected approximately 650 Blue-billed Duck, 195 Freckled Duck and 250 Australasian (Blue-winged) Shoveler.
As a result, the GMA recommended the immediate closure of Lake Buloke to hunting, to prevent disturbance to these threatened species.
Signs will be installed at Lake Boluke alerting hunters to the closure and Authorised Officers will patrol the wetland to ensure compliance.
A total of 15 wetlands are now closed or partially closed to hunting for the 2023 duck hunting season.
To see all wetlands closed or partially closed to hunting for the 2023 duck season, visit Wetland Closures - 2023 duck season
Wetlands will continue to be monitored throughout the season. Hunters are reminded to check the GMA website regularly for updates.
Report illegal hunting and breaches to public safety laws to the GMA, visit Report Illegal Hunting or call 136 186.
A reminder that the hunting start time is 8am for every day of the 2023 duck season.
