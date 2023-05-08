The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Sienna's month of May sees first win for the season

By Jessica Maffescioni
May 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sienna Santuccione. Picture supplied.
Sienna Santuccione. Picture supplied.

A chilly but sunny morning greeted runners for the Keith Haymes Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.