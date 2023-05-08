Sienna's month of May sees first win for the season

A chilly but sunny morning greeted runners for the Keith Haymes Championship.
Hodges Track in the Ironbark's proved once again to be a fitting challenge for the championship with 11 runners taking on the 5km course.
Less than a minute separated first and third in the fiercely contested championship race. Sienna Santuccione claimed her first win for the season, closely followed by Terry Jenkins and Bob Freeland was third.
This is a fitting result as Sienna is running Kiss Goodbye to MS The May 50K. Sienna is the youngest member of the Seniors runners and is really enjoying her running and this is a great start to her May 50K.
The May 50K is close to Sienna's heart with a personal connection and it is a big part of why she runs.
Sienna is part of the Glitter Angles taking part in the May 50K challenge to raise funds for the life-changing research into multiple sclerosis.
If you would like further information about this challenge or wish to donate or support the Glitter Angels and leave MS behind, where it belongs go to https://www.themay50k.org/fundraisers/GlitterAngels
A field of nine Juniors contested the tough 3km course. Hunter Davies claimed first, followed by Joseph Clarke in second and third was Nash Santuccione.
Seven Subbies contested the 1km out and back course. Catherine Clarke won the race with her brother Christian Clarke hot on her heels and Amber Baker coming in for third. A very close race with 28 seconds separating the placings.
The clubs next race is the Kathleen Rickard Teams Relay on the May 13.
Meeting 9am at the first crossroads in the Ironbark's.
The Club will also be supporting the Stawell Mother's Day Classic is on Sunday May 14 which includes a 4k run or walk, 7k run or 400m limited mobility walk starting at 9am at North Park.
