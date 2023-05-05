Kane Cornes, the 2004 Port Adelaide Premiership player and media personality, will pull on the teal, black and white for Moyston-Willaura on Saturday, May 20.
The Pumas are scheduled to host Hawkesdale-Macarthur in the round six clash at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
The club will hold a fundraising night following the home game with a Q&A session with Cornes, all well as auctions and live music.
Nathan Buckley was the top pick in the 2023 draft, with Nilma Darnum Football Club claiming his services.
David Mundy will head to Carngham Linton and Jordan Lewis will play for Buchan as picks tow and three.
Josh Kennedy (Murrabit), Bernie Vince (Maryborough Rovers) and Cornes rounding out the picks.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.