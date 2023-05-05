AFL players to talk about career at Swifts sportsperson night

Former Richmond player Shaun Griggs will be in Stawell on May 13.
He will be joined by Hannah Priest. The Mildura product studied teaching and played State League Netball in Adelaide for seven years, and then turned her life on its head to pursue a career in the AFLW and was drafted in 2019.
Hosted by the Swifts Football Netball Club, Shaun will be wearing the teal, black and white for the Swifts in 2023 for the sportsperson night at the Stawell Town Hall Entertainment Centre.
Join the Swifts for an evening hearing about Shaun's career with other guests sharing their sporting achievements.
Shaun played 171 games for Richmond and 43 games for Carlton over a 13 year AFL career.
He was a premiership player with Richmond in 2017, an Under 18 All Australian and twice placed in the top five in Richmond club best and fairest awards.
Tickets $30 and can be bought via Trybooking. The event begins at 7 pm.
