Mice: 'Don't be complacent'

The presence of mice has been sporadic in Victorian cropping regions so far this sowing season, but a leading researcher has warned farmers against being complacent.
CSIRO research officer Steve Henry said he was hearing from right across the Victorian cropping region that large numbers of mice may be in some paddocks, but weren't venturing into all paddocks.
"I [recently] got a report of many mice running across roads at St Arnaud, but others in the Wimmera have also told me of mice presence, but not at significant numbers," he said.
While Dr Henry did not advocate for baiting if there were no signs of mouse activity, he said farmers that were proactive now could have "positive knock-on effects" in spring.
