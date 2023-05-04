Two-top five matches headline round four of the WFNL, Minyip Murtoa have the bye after its come-from-behind victory in round three.
Horsham Demons v Ararat Rats
The Horsham Demons will host the Ararat Rats in a top-five showdown at City Oval.
The Demons handed Dimboola its first loss of the 2023 season in round three.
Romi Miller continues her strong start to the season in defence, and Georgia Batson scored 39 of Horsham's 68 goals.
The Rats defeated Warrack by 24 goals at Alexandra Oval.
Bella Westbrook was named Ararat's best, as Laney McLoughlan remained a focal point in the shooting circle with 41 goals.
Stawell Warriors v Dimboola Roos
In yet another top-five clash, Stawell will host Dimboola at Central Park.
The Warriors were edged by the Horsham Saints 39-41 in round three.
Mid-courter Jemma Clarkson continued her strong start to the season and was named alongside Lauren Homden in the best.
The Roos will look to rebound from a 33-goal home loss.
2022 best and fairest Holly Ross and Ashlee Morrish impressed for Dimboola.
Olivia Jorgensen did the majority of the damage in the shooting circle.
Through Dimboola's three matches Jorgensen has scored 85 goals, to place her fifth so far in 2023.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Saints
The Giants return to Hopetoun and will be out to avenge round three's two-point loss to Minyip Murtoa.
Southern Mallee led by four goals at the last change but was run down in the final quarter.
Jodie Hayes impressed at both centre and wing attack, as did Ruby Fisher.
The Saints will look to continue its undefeated start to its premiership defence.
Abby Hallam shot 25 goals in the two-goal win over Stawell.
Young shooter Sophie Taylor also featured in the Saints' best with 11 goals.
Warrack Eagles v Nhill Tigers
After a bye in round three, Nhill travels to Warracknabeal to take on the Eagles.
The Tigers were victorious in its first home game in round two, defeating Ararat by 22 goals.
Ruby James was unstoppable in the attacking circle with 34 goals.
The Eagles will be after its first win of season 2023.
Jess Kelly has impressed in defence in the opening three rounds of the season, while Abby Roberts has been influential in the mid-court.
