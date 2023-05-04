The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Grampians Grape Escape showcases Ballarat's Tim Toasties, Kilderkin Distillery and Red Duck Beer

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former MasterChef contestant and Tim Toasties chef Tim Bone will be at Grampians Grape Escape at Halls Gap in May. Picture supplied
Former MasterChef contestant and Tim Toasties chef Tim Bone will be at Grampians Grape Escape at Halls Gap in May. Picture supplied

For three decades, Grampians Grape Escape has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.