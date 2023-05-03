The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Ararat travel to Horsham, unbeaten sides clash | WFNL round four.

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:58am, first published May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ararat Rats will look to continue its unbeaten start to the WFNL when they travel to face the Horsham Demons in round four. Picture supplied by Giselle Allgood.
The Ararat Rats will look to continue its unbeaten start to the WFNL when they travel to face the Horsham Demons in round four. Picture supplied by Giselle Allgood.

Two undefeated sides will clash, whilst Warrack and Nhill will battle for its first win in round four of the WFNL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.