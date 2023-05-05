Ararat's young people to play a vital role in shaping their community

The Social Innovators (SI) program lead by Crazy Ideas College (CIC) has come to Ararat for the first time.
Supported by local business and the community, young people from Ararat College will be stepping up to complete the program in term two of this year.
Term three will see a strong focus on ideas being brought to life.
With the design of CIC's programs incorporating the best bits of human centred design, futures thinking and innovation methodologies, the SI program equips young people with the skills and confidence to invent services, programs and products that enrich the lives of their fellow citizens.
CIC's partnership with AME Systems, Central Grampians LLEN, the Ararat Council and other local stakeholders enables the delivery of the program. Partners see great value in connecting their business and community to a pipeline of talented young people. They enjoy seeing actionable projects, through which new and meaningful connections are made.
More than 60 year ten students will come together on May 4 and 5 at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre to complete the program.
Across the two days, students will discover new insights around issues they care about, generate crazy good ideas, prototype how these ideas can work in community, and present compelling pitches that inspire action to a panel of community partners on Friday afternoon.
Local community and business partners are connected into the program so that teams extend their thinking and great ideas can be acted upon.
Community partners will be providing feedback to teams as they develop their ideas and connecting teams with the right people and resources so their ideas can be brought to life.
Teams will continue to collaborate with community and business partners to bring their ideas to life this throughout the term. Key themes that the ideas have previously addressed have included finding ways to promote care for the environment, enhancing health and wellbeing, fostering community connectedness and reimaging learning.
All ideas will be showcased on CICBeyond - an online platform designed specifically to share, celebrate, and connect these ideas with community. The local community are encouraged to get online and check out the ideas post the program.
Kieran Murrihy from Crazy Ideas College said everyone benefited from the ingenuity, resourcefulness and optimism of young people.
"That is why when young people participate in CIC programs they learn the methodologies, tools and mindsets that will enable them to build healthy and prosperous futures for themselves and their communities," he said.
