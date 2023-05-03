The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Both the Ararat and HM Eagles picked up wins in the MDNA third round

John Hall
By John Hall
May 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Thomas lunges for the ball while on court for the Great Western Lions in 2021. File picture.
Caitlin Thomas lunges for the ball while on court for the Great Western Lions in 2021. File picture.

The Ararat Eagles claimed a merciless victory over the Great Western Lions in round three of the Mininera and District Netball Association A grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.