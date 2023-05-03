The Ararat Eagles claimed a merciless victory over the Great Western Lions in round three of the Mininera and District Netball Association A grade competition.
The Ararat side put on 74 points while they restricted the visiting Lions to 15.
The drubbings continued in the lower grade fixtures, with the Eagles beating the Lions, 47-23 in B grade, and 39-20 in C grade.
The Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers have dealt a 33-point drubbing to Caramut.
The Swans' Emilie Tonissen and Carmel Moloney stood out in defeat, earning themselves best player mentions.
The Tigers also picked up wins against Caramut in both B grade (43-17) and C grade (24-10),
The SMW Rovers picked up the win, 46-27 over the Moyston-Willaura Pumas at Willaura Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 29.
It was a four quarter performance for SMW Rovers, with the Bulldogs having won each quarter of the game.
Megan Liston and Linda Coutts were named best on court for SMW Rovers.
The Pumas got the better of the Bulldogs in the lower grades, winning B grade, 42-21, while snatching C grade by one point (15-14)
The Lismore-Derrinallum Demons claimed a 44-25 win against the Penshurst Bombers.
However the Bombers were the better team in the lower grades, winning B grade, 21-14, and C grade 23-1.
The Glenthompson-Dunkeld Rams have been dealt a fresh loss on the road against the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles in round three of the MDNA.
Madison Kelly and Mel Blackberry were named best on court for the victorious HM Eagles.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur also won in B grade (40-23) and C grade (25-16).
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
