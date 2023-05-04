Modern updates, move-in ready | House of the Week

This beautiful brick home has a prime location in the west end, making it a highly sought-after property. With a spacious and bright lounge, a well-equipped kitchen featuring a dishwasher and gas cooktop, plus ample storage and three large bedrooms, a stylish ensuite and central bathroom, this home is well suited to families. The family dining area, complete with a gas-log fire, is ideal for spending time together. The large covered entertaining area is perfect for hosting guests. Modern carpet and paint, three new reverse-cycle units and a solar system make the home move-in ready.