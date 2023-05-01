Stoneleigh CFA volunteer Genevieve Chapman has been recognised for her efforts during the Black Summer 2019/2020 bushfires with a National Emergency Medal.
Genevieve said she was unaware that she had even been nominated for a medal.
"To be honest, I didn't even anticipate any kind of recognition at all," she said.
"I was completely unaware until I got the invitation to the award night.
"At the end of the day, you don't do it for the medal.
"You do it to help communities like yours from far and wide. It's about helping people.
"I'm very chuffed and it's very special."
Genevieve, whose father and grandfather were in the CFA for most of their lives said it was a family connection that led her to join.
"I've been a member since I could sign up which was at 16," she said.
"Then at 18 I went from a junior member to a full general firefighter and from then I've been attending local fires."
After witnessing the devastating fires on the east coast of Australia during the Black Summer Fires, Genevieve put her hand up to volunteer for a strike team.
"Seeing my dad go on strike teams when I was younger and I wanted to do my bit to help.
"So when they called for a strike team from District 16, I thought I would put my hand up and do my best to help those communities."
Part of her responsibility in the strike team was to black out any fires that were still alive.
"We'd go around anything that was still smoldering, and put those out, because if a hot wind came through, those could have easily self ignited and created more spot fires around the place," she said.
"I was the youngest on the team. I was 19 - 20 at the time.
"It was an eye opening experience and I meet a lot of people who all want to do the same or to help.
"We were just working in into various teams to go around visiting local farms and doing our bit to make sure that those there were no regressions."
As for anyone thinking of joining the CFA , Genevieve said to "go for it".
"We're always looking for new members and to find new people who want to help their community and volunteer their time to protect protect vital property," she said.
"It's definitely a really good opportunity to help your community."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
