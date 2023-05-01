The Ararat Advertiser
Stoneleigh CFA volunteer Genevieve Chapman recognised for efforts during Black Summer 2019/2020 bushfires

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 9:00am
Stoneleigh CFA volunteer Genevieve Chapman. Picture supplied.
Stoneleigh CFA volunteer Genevieve Chapman has been recognised for her efforts during the Black Summer 2019/2020 bushfires with a National Emergency Medal.

Local News

