Club stalwart claims victory

A perfect Autumn morning greeted Stawell Amateur Athletic Club for the S and K Watson Handicap.
Fourteen runners completed the roller coaster of hills in the challenging 5km course in the Ironbark Forest.
This was the first staggered handicap start for the season.
A close finish with a minute separating between first and third. Gary Saunders claimed victory, with Daniel Parkin in second and Terry Jenkins for third. Fastest male was Nathan Baker in 21.22 and fastest female Colleen Henderson in 31.09.
Gary was super surprised to win the race.
His goal for this year was to improve his fitness and running times and he didn't think he could achieve this so quickly.
Gary is a keen runner competing in both cross country clubs over the weekend during the season. Gary is back stronger than ever after an illness saw him unable to compete towards the end of the season last year.
A field of nine Juniors contested the 3km course with Kade Santuccione claiming his first victory.
Flynn Davies closely followed for second and Jerome Baker flying home for third place and also fastest time with 14.42.
Eight subbies contested the 1km out and back course. A hotly contested race saw Hamish Blake claiming the win over Catherine Clarke and Hunter Davies in hot pursuit for third. Alfie Freeland with fastest time of 5.01.
The clubs next race is the Keith Haymes Championship on May 6. Registration will be at the club rooms from 9am before heading out to the track for a 9.30am start.
Fun runners and new members are most welcome.
