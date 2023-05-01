Haddow the best for Best's Winery 8km Cross Country

Matt Haddow took out the 10th running of the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Clubs - Best's Winery 8km Handicap on Sunday in majestic conditions.
Starting and finishing at the beautiful location of Best's Winery and running throughout the backroads of Great Western, Haddow was able to take the victory on Sunday after numerous high finishes in the SACCC 2023 season.
Taking out the minor placings were the very consistent Jack Trounson (2nd) and Shev Healy (3rd).
"I went out there last week thinking right, let's go for this. So, I went pretty hard and paid for that the next day but Fenny (last week's race winner Paul Fenn) made me pay for it too," Haddow said.
Haddow shared, reflecting on how hard he was pushed in last week's race.
"I think I just settled into a bit of a rhythm (today) in that first kilometre or so, that was reasonably comfortable and then as time went on, I just tried to keep that same pace," he said.
"Which wasn't necessarily comfortable by the end but I could see that I was going alright, so I just said let's keep this up and see if we can make it to the end."
Haddow has recently taken his running form to the next level since signing himself up for a new personal challenge of running his first Half Marathon on 16th July 16 at the 'Run Melbourne' event.
Realising he needed to make a big commitment to his training for this event, he also made the decision to get his program set by local running coach Sue Blizzard.
"I had just been doing Parkrun, then Wednesday morning run group with Sue and then the Cross Country when it started obviously. Then I thought right... and decided to have a crack at the Half Marathon," Haddow said.
In regards to the new regime, Haddow now mixes longer running, low heart rate runs, interval running, hill running and even a bit of Yoga or strength training into his training weeks.
"Most day's I am trying to do something, so that hopefully when we get to that run in July, I'll be able to enjoy it rather than struggle and not enjoy it," he said.
Haddow was awarded his sash, prize money and trophy by Best's Winery's, Hamish Thomson, the gracious sponsors for the past 10 years in this event. Matt noted he had
been motivated in today's race by a close friend linked to this particular race, who has endured some difficult times.
He went on to say the discomfort from running was nothing compared to his battles and that gave him some strength for his effort.
Matt is also raising money for a greater purpose in his upcoming Half Marathon and has decided to support the Black Dog Institute.
He has raised almost $1500 for the organisation in order to turn their world-class research into life saving action for those who need it most.
Those interested in donating to Matt for this can find the details at the following link:
Fastest times for the female category were new SACCC members Leah Seebohm (39'53") and Annie Brown (41'13"). In the men's, Paul Fenn took out the fastest time in a sizzling 29'39", followed by Mark Thompson in 35'08".
Next week's run will be the annual 'Conqueror Of The Hill', held at One Tree Hill Car Park, at 9am sharp. Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times.
