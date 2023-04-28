The Ararat and District Junior Football Association's 2023 season kicked off on Sunday, April 23 at Ararat's Richardson Oval, with the Rovers taking on the Warriors, and the Bombers playing the Mounties.
The Rovers put down a strong four quarter performance against the Warriors.
They took a two point lead into the first quarter, and kept adding points while also keeping the opposition to one point in the second and scoreless in the third.
Despite a 32-point deficit at the three-quarter break, the Warriors showed their fight on the field, and were rewarded with another goal in the fourth.
When the game ended, it was the Rovers who lead the Warriors, 6.13(49)-2.2(14).
Goal scorers
Rovers: Archer Reynolds, Hamish Barr (2), Ned Jackson, Oli Reynolds, Will Bibby
Warriors: Ace Baldock, Chloe Nicholson
Best players
Rovers: Jasper Harris, Edward Astbury, Hamish Barr, Archer Reynolds, Oli Reynolds, Ned Jackson
Warriors: Lachlan Marsh, Charlie Billett, Ace Baldock, Kobe Foster, Jhett Turner, Violet Day
Read also: WFNL round three preview
Elsewhere, the Bombers and the Mounties played out a closer contest.
It was the Mounties who had the measure of their opposition for the game's duration, leading at half-time by 13 points.
And, despite a surge in the game's later periods, the Bombers fell 11-points short of the Mounties score at the games end.
The final score favoured the Mounties, 7.9(51) - 6.4(40)
Goal Scorers
Bombers: Billy Jenkins, Ryder Belcher (2), Jimmy McDougall (2), Oscar McDougall
Mounties: Billy Walker (3), Finn Murnane, Evie Harrington, Nate Rhodes (2)
Best Players
Bombers: Harvey Keilar, Ryder Belcher, Jimmy McDougall, Hughie Cameron, Billy Jenkins, Louie Hitchcock
Mounties: Koby Dalton, Billy Walker, Evie Harrington, Nate Rhodes, Patrick Harrington, Jacob Matulick
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.