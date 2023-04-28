The Ararat Advertiser
Junior footballers from around Ararat kicked off their 2023 ADJFA season

John Hall
By John Hall
April 28 2023 - 3:00pm
The Ararat and District Junior Football Association's 2023 season kicked off on Sunday, April 23 at Ararat's Richardson Oval, with the Rovers taking on the Warriors, and the Bombers playing the Mounties.

