Didn't vote in the State election? Opportunity to explain coming soon

Close to 300,000 Victorians who appear to have failed to vote in the November 2022 State election will have an opportunity to explain why they didn't vote when they receive an 'Apparent failure to vote notice' in the coming days.
Acting Electoral Commissioner, Dana Fleming, says the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is urging people who receive a notice to respond with a detailed explanation, as the VEC is required to issue a fine of $92 if a person fails to respond within 28 days.
"An 'Apparent failure to vote notice' is not a fine - it's a chance to explain why you appear not to have voted," Ms Fleming said.
"If you respond to the notice, you are much more likely to be excused.
"Completing and sending the notice back to us within the 28-day timeframe gives us a chance to consider your explanation and whether you can be excused."
Voting in State elections is compulsory in Victoria.
The VEC worked to make voting in the 2022 State election as convenient and accessible as possible by:
The option to vote by post was also available to all electors, and a drive-through voting centre was offered to COVID positive voters who were unable to vote in the last three days of the election and hadn't voted early or applied for a postal vote before applications closed.
The VEC also sent VoterAlert reminders by SMS and email to 2.5 million enrolled voters who had provided their contact details. Voters can sign up for VoterAlert at any time to be reminded to vote in all future State and local council elections at: vec.vic.gov.au/VoterAlert
