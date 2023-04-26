Despite its decommissioning almost 12 months ago, the HMAS Ararat II lives on, thanks to some handy work by local RSL president Frank Neulist.
The Ararat RSL now proudly displays several artefacts from the HMAS Ararat II and HMAS Ararat I in its new Captains Room, which officially opened on Monday, April 24, 2023.
In 2016, Mr Neulist attended the naming of the then-new Armidale class patrol boat HMAS Ararat II in Fremantle, Western Australia, marking the start of a relationship between the Royal Australian Navy and the City of Ararat.
The community followed the exploits of HMAS Ararat during its service, which included two visits by the ship's crew for freedom of entry ceremonies.
In July 2022, HMAS Ararat was decommissioned.
Mr Neulist approached the then HMAS Ararat II Commander, Lieutenant Commander David Martinussen, to gain some of the ship's artefacts for display at the sub-branch.
After some negotiation with Naval Heritage, the Ararat RSL became custodians of several items.
It was fitting that LTC Martinussen was present to open the newly renovated room.
"We wanted to do this tastefully, Mr Neulist said.
"We didn't want to fill the room with a lot of stuff. I think we have achieved that."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.