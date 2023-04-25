The community honoured the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen on Tuesday, April 25, as part of traditional Anzac Day dawn services across the municipality.
Some of the largest crowds since the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day gathered at the Ararat Cenotaph to pay their respects.
This year's service was special for many, including guest speaker Lieutenant Commander David Martinussen, who was the former Captain of the HMAS II.
When the service finished, the public was invited to lay a wreath and a handmade remembrance poppy or rosemary to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.