The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Ararat Eagles claimed a big in in round two of the MDNA

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ararat Eagles had a 68-point win in its round two MDNA A Grade match against Moyston Willaura. File picture
The Ararat Eagles had a 68-point win in its round two MDNA A Grade match against Moyston Willaura. File picture

Three teams remain undefeated, whilst Ararat had a big win in round two of the Mininera and District Netball Association season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.