Three teams remain undefeated, whilst Ararat had a big win in round two of the Mininera and District Netball Association season.
Lismore Derrinallum defeated Great Western 62-38 at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
In B Grade Lismore Derrinallum was victorious 27-23.
Lismore Derrinallum swept the senior grades with a 30-23 win in C grade.
At Tatyoon Recreation Reserve, the Hawks defeated the SMW Rovers 53-27.
For the Bulldogs, T. Fisher and C. Mitchell featured in its best.
In B Grade, Tatyoon claimed a 35-14 victory.
Tatyoon made it three senior wins for the day in C Grade with a 37-14 win.
Penshurst claimed a 40-29 A Grade win when they visited Glenthompson Dunkeld at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
The home side won the B Grade fixture 43-21 before Penshurst won the C Grade match 33-11.
The Ararat Eagles claimed a big 87-19 win over the Moyston Willaura Pumas at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
The Eagles were victorious in B Grade 65-22 and C Grade 33-4.
Hawkesdale Macarthur defeated Caramut 46-42 in a tight A Grade match at Macarthur Recreation Reserve.
The home side claimed the B Grade match 35-18 and C Grade 24-12.
In the final fixtures of the round, Woorndoo Mortlake hosted Wickliffe Lake Bolac and Woorndoo Recreation Reserve in B and C grades.
The home side won 35-11 and 28-14.
