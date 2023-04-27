Custom designed for easy living | House of the Week

A lot of care and attention to detail has gone into every aspect of this custom-designed home. Kitchen upgrades include a 900mm-wide cooking appliance, stone benchtops and a large butler's pantry with shelving and extra sink. The main bedroom consists of a walk-in robe and a fully-tiled ensuite. Further features include walk-in linen cupboard, fitted robes, ducted heating and cooling. Stepping outside you'll find a mid-sized allotment with landscaped garden surrounds as well as an undercover patio which is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The property has rainwater storage and a double auto-garage with direct internal access.

