2 Circa Way, Ararat | Quality custom-built home

By House of the Week
April 27 2023 - 2:30pm
Custom designed for easy living | House of the Week
  • 2 Circa Way, Ararat
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $460,000
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • AGENT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: By appointment

A lot of care and attention to detail has gone into every aspect of this custom-designed home. Kitchen upgrades include a 900mm-wide cooking appliance, stone benchtops and a large butler's pantry with shelving and extra sink. The main bedroom consists of a walk-in robe and a fully-tiled ensuite. Further features include walk-in linen cupboard, fitted robes, ducted heating and cooling. Stepping outside you'll find a mid-sized allotment with landscaped garden surrounds as well as an undercover patio which is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The property has rainwater storage and a double auto-garage with direct internal access.

