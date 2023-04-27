Each of the top four teams will play each other in round four of the WFNL netball season.
Ararat will face the Warrack Eagles in round three, both sides are coming off round two losses.
Dimboola looks to continue its strong start to the season against a Demons outfit who will be out to avenge a loss to its cross-town rival Saints in which coach Tiff Hier said the Saints played "As well as I'd ever seen."
Ararat Rats v Warrack Eagles
The Ararat Rats will look to rebound from a 22-point loss to Nhill in round two.
Laney Mcloughlin continues to be a force in the shooting circle for Tahnee Walker's side, whilst Jess Taylor has had a strong start to the 2023 season.
The Eagles responded after a heavy round one defeat, against Dimboola in round two.
Warrack was defeated by 17 goals but showed glimpses against the Roos.
Jess Kelly broke up numerous passes in the defensive circle; Kelly was also the main source of encouragement on the court.
Abby Roberts and Nicola Clyne featured in the Eagles' best.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Saints
Stawell has won two of its first three matches to start the 2023 season but will face the defending premiers in round three.
Dakota Cosson scored 22 goals and earned the Warriors' best in its 21-goal win over the Burras.
Lauren Homden rounded out the Stawell's best.
The Saints will look to continue its perfect start to a premiership defence.
In the annual Anzac match, Jorja Clode and Megan Byrne featured in the Saints' best in its four-goal win over local rival Horsham Demons.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Demons
Dimboola has also had a perfect start to its 2023 campaign; the Roos will host Horsham in round three.
Hannah Dubios and Emma Griffith featured in the Roos best on an energy-sapping round two at Anzac Park.
The Horsham Demons will be primed to avenge its round two defeat.
Imogen Worthy and Ebonie Salter stood out in the thriller match against the Saints.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Southern Mallee Giants
The Burras will look to win its first game of the season when they host Southern Malle at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Stawell defeated Minyip Murtoa by 21 goals in round two.
Maddison Morgan and Jessie Newell had strong performances in the attacking third and were in the Burras' best.
After a bye in round two, the Giants will also be out for its first win.
Southern Mallee fell to Stawell by three goals in round one.
Co-coach Steph Thomson and Ruby Fisher featured in the Giants' best in round one.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
