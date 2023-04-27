The Ararat Advertiser
Rats hope to respond in round three of the WFNL at Alexandra Oval

April 27 2023 - 5:00pm
The Ararat Rats face the Warrack Eagles in round three of the WFNL season. File picture.
Each of the top four teams will play each other in round four of the WFNL netball season.

