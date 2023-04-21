The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Annual cockatoo count returns in May, volunteers needed

April 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A female Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo and a chick. File picture.
A female Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo and a chick. File picture.

The South-eastern Red-tailed Black-Cockatoo Recovery Team and BirdLife Australia is looking forward to the regional Annual Cocky Count in 2023 and is seeking the help of volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.