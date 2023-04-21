Clubs look to cash in on can recycling

Ararat sporting clubs and community organisations have a financial incentive to reduce pollution from disposable drink bottles and cans by introducing a new recycling initiative later this year.
The Victorian government announced Wednesday, November 1, 2023, as the start date for the state's first container deposit scheme.
Under this, a 10-cent refund is given for every eligible drink container returned to a refund collection point.
Returned cans, cartons, and bottles will be recycled into new products.
Ararat Rats president David Hosking said the community would benefit from the scheme in two ways.
"Obviously, the environmental impact is great," he said.
"Secondly, it would be a solid fundraising outcome for clubs and service groups like Scouts and Lions."
However, the club president was also realistic about how effective the program could be across the region.
"On the surface, it could be a good thing, but I don't know how many people could come back to the clubrooms on a Sunday to walk around and pick up cans," he speculated.
"We'd have to have bins around the ground that would make it as easy as possible for spectators to deposit their cans or bottles.
"There are a lot of recyclable materials floating around the ground each week, so I know we'll do something, but to what extent is still unknown."
Community groups and charities will be encouraged to set up donation points, refund collection points, or host collection drives.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
