The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Clubs look to cash in on can recycling

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spor clubs and service groups can turn recyclable materials into cash from November 1 this year. Picture by Ben Fraser
Spor clubs and service groups can turn recyclable materials into cash from November 1 this year. Picture by Ben Fraser

Ararat sporting clubs and community organisations have a financial incentive to reduce pollution from disposable drink bottles and cans by introducing a new recycling initiative later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.