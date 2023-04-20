Interested in sound egineering? Check out the Bazz Music workshop this weekend

Residents interested in sound engineering are invited to attend a workshop at Bazz Music on Saturday April 22.
The workshop is suited to beginners and intermediate individuals of any age.
The workshop aims to provide the community with opportunity to learn new skills and expand existing abilities for musicians, school teachers and any member of the community.
Residents will learn how to operate a PA system, which can be very useful when hosting a band at your local venue or helping out at public events.
The workshop will cover the basic fundamentals for operating a sound system and also to mix a particular sound for a variety of instruments.
If this interests you, please get in touch with Bazz Music to book a spot. The cost is $15 per person, and nibbles are provided. The workshop will run between10am - 1pm. Bring a notepad and pen, ready to learn.
Read also: Driver crashes into parked cars, blows 0.16
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.