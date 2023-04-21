The Ararat Advertiser
Creswick hotspot for illegal firewood

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
The Ararat Regional Park was a hotspot for illegal firewood collection in 2022, authorities have alleged. File picture
Victoria's Conservation watchdog has detected more than 90 instances of illegal firewood collection in 2022, prompting a warning about online sales of cheap wood.

