Cruise for mental health

A car tour through the Grampians will help raise money for mental health.
Westmere Motor Sport has teamed up with One Red Tree Resource Centre to raise much needed funds for mental health in Ararat.
Organise a carload and join up for the Grampians Grand Tour for a fun day cruise, full of questions that you need to answer so you know where to go and mystery prizes for the whole family.
The car tour starts and finishes at Westmere Oval with BBQ tea, donated by John Barnes Locksmiths on April 29, 9 am.
Entry is $100 per car, with all vehicles welcomed.
To register, email westmeremotorsportinc@outlook.com by April 21.
Read also: Sheepvention set for another year
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.