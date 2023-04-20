The Mininera and District Netball League kicked off on Saturday, April 15, with teams taking to courts for round one of the 2023 A grade competition.
The Caramut Swans defeated the Glenthompson-Dunkeld Rams 37-29
Danielle Greary and Bella O'Sullivan were named best-on-court in the red and white.
The Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers started the 2023 MDFNL with a win on the road, beating the SMW Rovers 57-39.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring 15 goals to the Rovers eight in the first quarter, and SMW weren't able to peg them back.
The margin grew to 10 at half time and 11 at the third break, and when the final siren rang, Woorndoo-Mortdale was 18 points ahead of the SMW Rovers.
Elise Killen and Sarah Cameron were named best on court for the Tigers.
Tatyoon also picked up a win on the road, defeated the Ararat Eagles, 36-27 in the MDFNL's opening round.
It was a difficult start for Moyston-Willaura who were on the road for the side's 2023 MDFNL season opener.
The club travelled to Derrinallum to take on Lismore-Derrinallum but faced an emphatic defeat.
Lismore-Derrinallum found the goal 54 times, to bring up a 40 point win.
The Penhurst Bombers picked up a convincing win when starting the season at home.
In wet conditions, the A grade team put on 41 points against the visiting Great Western, who only managed 22.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
