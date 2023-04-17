The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

April 25 marks 108th anniversary of the landing of Australian troops at Gallipoli

Updated April 18 2023 - 1:02pm, first published April 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.