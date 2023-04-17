.
Anzac Day commemorations across Ararat Rural City
Ararat Rural City will be able to honour the sacrifice of our service men and women at one of the many Anzac Day services and marches held across the municipality
April 25 marks 108th anniversary of the landing of Australian troops at Gallipoli, where the first battle was fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.
The Ararat Rural City community is invited to pay tribute at one of services being held across the municipality in Ararat, Elmhurst or Willaura next Tuesday, 25 April.
Mayor Cr Jo Armstrong reflects on the importance of observing Anzac Day - one of our most important national days - to honour and reflect on the sacrifices of all Australians who have served in conflict or on peacekeeping operations.
"With several local services being held across Ararat Rural City on Anzac Day, I encourage our whole community to commemorate - as we have done every year - to remember the bravery of the nation's service men and women," Cr Armstrong said.
"Anzac Day is especially important for my family and I as my father served as an officer in the New Zealand Army, including in Malaya and Vietnam. In a sign of respect, I will wear his service medals with pride on 25 April.
"It's important that we come together as a community for mourning, quiet reflection, and to remember their sacrifice for generations to come."
