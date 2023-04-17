Ararat Rural City will be able to honour the sacrifice of our service men and women at one of the many Anzac Day services.
April 25 marks 108th anniversary of the landing of Australian troops at Gallipoli, where the first battle was fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. The Ararat Rural City community is invited to pay tribute at services across the municipality in Ararat, Elmhurst or Willaura next Tuesday, 25 April.
Mayor Jo Armstrong reflects on the importance of observing Anzac Day to honour and reflect on the sacrifices of Australians who have served in conflict or on peacekeeping operations.
"Anzac Day is especially important for my family and I as my father served as an officer in the New Zealand Army, including in Malaya and Vietnam. In a sign of respect, I will wear his service medals with pride on April 25."
It's important that we come together as a community for mourning, quiet reflection, and to remember their sacrifice for generations to come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.