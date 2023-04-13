After an appetiser on April 7, round one of the Wimmera Football League season begins on April 15.
The Saints will begin its quest to "repeat the feat" against a new look Warrack Eagles side.
Jess Cannane has a fairly settled list to select from, Erin Millington rejoins the Saints from Laharum in the HDFNL.
Whilst the Saints also have several talented younger players to choose from.
Warrack had a slow start to the season but gained momentum as the season progressed.
Ashlynn McKenzie will have new faces in 2023 as players have returned to the court after injuries.
Jordan Heller, Sophie Evans and Amber O'Connor are younger players to watch.
The Burras will face 2022 minor premiers Horsham Demons in round one.
Minyip Murtoa has welcomed nine players to the club over the off season, whilst the return of Jessie Newell from injury will be a boost for returning coach Sheridan Petering.
Horsham will look to go one better in 2023 but will have to do so without a significant portion of its grand final squad.
Jedda Heard is a major loss for the Demons, but 2022 Hatcher Medalist Georgie Carberry remains in a red and blue dress, as does Imogen Worthy.
The Demons also have welcomed several former players back to the club.
Dimboola hosts Nhill in the Tigers' return to A grade in 2023.
The Roos have a stable playing list under coaches Nicole Polycarpou and Ant Toet.
2022 club best and fairest Holly Ross will continue to wear green and gold. Ross is joined by Dimboola local Emma Griffiths, who returns to the area.
Off the back of a B Grade premiership, Nhill has confidence in its return to A Grade.
Emma Hawker and Tracey Bell are the co-coaches for 2023.
Jenna Schneider and Sydney Thorogood will look to impress after strong 2022 seasons.
Perennial contenders, Southern Mallee Giants travel to Central Park to take on Stawell.
Jemma Clarkson impressed on the slippery Alexandra Oval court surface, and Ebony Summers was extremely accurate in the shooting circle.
Steph Thomson and 2021 Hatcher Medalist Jodie Hayes are at the helm of the Giants in 2023.
Brylee Schache, Jaida Baldwin-Monk and Olivia Revell have joined the Giants.
"It has been really good; it is a good vibe at netball," Thomson said.
