The Ararat Eagles Will look to go a step further in the 2023 Mininera and District Netball Association season.
The Eagles finished the regular season in third position with an 11-3 record.
Ararat defeated Penshurst in the qualifying final before losing to minor premiers Tatyoon in the major semi-final.
The preliminary final saw a match-up with Penshurst once more, and The Eagles came away with a 33-23 win.
Tatyoon ultimately defeated the Eagles in the grand final 38-29.
Eagles president Nats McRoberts is pleased with the numbers around the club ahead of the 2023 season.
"We have picked up players at the senior level in both football and netball. Obviously, we have seen some go as well," McRoberts said.
"We have had plenty of new faces arrive at the club; juniors numbers have picked up in both football and netball departments."
Ararat opens its 2023 season with a grand final rematch against Tatyoon on April 15 at Alexandra Oval.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
