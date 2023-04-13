This weatherboard period home is on a low-maintenance block to suit owner-occupiers as well as investors. The property is a proven investment with excellent tenants on a fixed lease until 18 July. Dual access is available to the block, onsite is a single carport and a garage (or shed). You can entertain under the back verandah. The living room has gas heating and reverse-cycle air-conditioning. In the friendly kitchen you'll find gas cooking, a dishwasher and surprising storage. More feature are high ceilings, timber floorboards, two fitted robes, generous bathroom, dado boards, separate shower and bath. Close to schools and supermarket, contact the agent for more information and rental return.