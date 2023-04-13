Sights set on Eagles, Tatyoon ahead of season launch

The 2023 Mininera and District Football League and Mininera and District Netball Association season is nearly upon us.
How is your club shaping up?
Football
2022: 1st (16-0)
The Ararat Eagles won its first Mininera and District Football League premiership in 2022, but its playing list has changed ahead of 2023.
THE RECRUITS
Lewis Baker returns after four seasons coaching Lexton in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
Hayden Baldwinson joins via Waubra Football Club in the Central Highlands Football League.
WISE WORDS
"We have picked up players at the senior level in both football and netball. Obviously, we have seen some go as well," Eagles president Nats McRoberts said.
"It is still pretty positive, that's for sure. Everybody is up and about."
Netball
2022: 3rd (11-3)
The Ararat Eagles Will look to go a step further in the 2023 Mininera and District Netball Association season.
Ararat defeated Penshurst in the qualifying final before losing to minor premiers Tatyoon in the major semi-final, and again in the grand final 38-29.
WISE WORDS
Eagles president Nats McRoberts is pleased with the numbers around the club ahead of the 2023 season.
"We have picked up players at the senior level in both football and netball. Obviously, we have seen some go as well," McRoberts said.
"We have had plenty of new faces arrive at the club; juniors numbers have picked up in both football and netball departments."
Football
2022: 2nd (15-1)
The Hawks fell agonisingly short in 2022, losing only two matches for the entire year - both to the Eagles. Tatyoon was one quarter away from premiership glory, a vital motivator for this year's squad.
THE RECRUITS
Tatyoon's recruits include not one, but two ex-AFL players from Tigerland. Three-time AFL premiership player David Astbury returns home after 11 years with Richmond.
He brings with his 203cm ruck Andrew Browne, who played three seasons with Astbury, before earning his spot on the Essendon District Football League Team's team of the decade.
WISE WORDS
"We've had 25-30 guys on the track pretty much every training session since November," said coach Zach Tunbridge. "It good to have guys like David (Astbury) and Browny (Andrew Browne) around the club, because their experience is invaluable.
Netball
2022: 1st (16-0)
Tatyoon proved it was the club to watch in 2022, winning the A, B and C grade grand finals.
THE RECRUITS
The Hawks welcome Taylah Summersgill, who played in the North Gippsland Football Netball League. Chloe Jackson and Annie Fraser joined Tatyoon in the off season.
WISE WORDS
"We did something cool last year and we're very proud of it," said coach Zoe Astbury. "Going in to this season, not putting the same expectation on ourselves. Our goal is to make finals and just be competitive."
Football
2022: 10th (3-10)
There's no doubt the Lions have struggled to emulate its premiership success of 2019, with a lengthy pandemic and player losses hurting the club in recently years.
However, there's a quiet roar coming from the Lions' den throughout the offseason, with some key recruits and familiar faces hitting the training track.
THE RECRUITS
Nick Dunford returned to Great Western after a season with the Eagles. 2019 premiership Lion Joshua Hustler and Ryan Folkes also return to the Lions den for 2023.
ABOVE & BEYOND
2019 premiership captain, 2022 senior club B&F winner Nigel Sibson will continue to play for the Lions despite moving to the Northern Territory.
"Nigel's been very important cog for our team for many years now," coach Will Bell wrote earlier this year.
Netball
2022: 10th (4-11)
After a challenging 2022 Mininera and District Netball Association season, Great Western has made some changes ahead of 2023.
THE RECRUITS
On the court, the Lions have recruited well ahead of the season.
Kiara Pitcher, Ash Knight and Susie Cavanagh have joined the club.
WISE WORDS
"For all three of our senior sides, it will be top five this year," new coach Amy Hurley said.
"That is the expectation that we set right from the start of the pre season.
"All of our seniors are training together, which is making a real feeling of team bonding and inclusion, which is what we are working towards."
Football
2022: 12th (0-16)
The Moyston Willaura Pumas have had a challenging few years in the Mininera and District Football League.
The Pumas have tasted victory in only four games across the last four seasons; however, is banking on the positives in 2023.
THE RECRUITS
Josh Day will bolster the clubs' defensive stocks after a knee injury kept him out of 2022.
The club's 2019 best and fairest winner Sam Lehmann, returns to the midfield rotation.
Elsewhere, Logan Cooper joins the club from Great Western and Adam Leslie (who will be Lee's assistant coach) joined the Pumas from Navarre in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
WISE WORDS
"There was some positives from last year that have definitely helped progress us into this year as well," senior coach Aiden Lee said.
"Over the course of the period, we have had over 40 blokes turn up, which is really good."
Netball
2022: 11th (2-14)
Likewise, the 2022 Mininera and District Netball Association season was a challenge for the club's netballers.
The Pumas finished in eleventh with only a solitary win.
THE RECRUITS
The Pumas are looking within the club to find its next core group of players.
The 17 and under team reached the preliminary final in 2022, and three players will play both junior and A Grade netball in 2023.
WISE WORDS
"(It has been) extremely positive. For the first time, we have had junior and senior players training together," netball director Kelly Evans said.
"Young girls who genuinely love playing netball could play netball all day.
"So playing two games is something they thrive on. We play netball because we enjoy it first and foremost. Winning is what we are striving to do."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
