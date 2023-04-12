In the early hours of Easter Monday the Ararat Harvey Norman store was the scene of a smash and grab incident.
Spokesperson for Harvey Norman said the break in occurred at about 4.30am on Monday, April 10, with entry gained by smashing the front glass door of the store.
The spokesperson said the value of goods stolen was not available at the time of our enquiry.
Police are conducting enquiries.
Harvey Norman Manager Jed Thompson has been contacted for comment.
