The Melbourne International Comedy festival is in full swing, with names such as David O'Doherty, Lara Ricote and Daniel Fernandes filling halls on a nightly basis.
Former Ararat comedian Ethan Cavanagh has set tongues wagging too.
"It's comedy Christmas, it's the best time of the year," he said.
Mr Cavanagh was brought up in Ararat and later Ballarat, but since moving to Melbourne, he and his comedy partner Sweeney Preston have fast become festival staples.
This year they will be performing a comedy wine tasting show In pour taste, where every ticket comes with five 60ml wine samples.
The comedy duo is also joined by a wine expert who takes the audience through the technical part of the show while being heckled by the duo.
Mr Cavanagh said the show, which recently won an award at the Adelaide Fringe, was about taking away a lot of the "wank" that can come with wine, and teaching people about what's in their glass.
Mr Cavanagh's top tips for the festival were Jett Bond, who performs a 'wild' set with a plastic bag on his head, and Silly Sibling Shenanigans who also hail from Ballarat.
The full list of venues can be found at www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/melbourne/map, and includes locations from all corners of Melbourne from Werribee to Rosebud and Geelong to Ringwood.
For more information about the Melbourne international comedy festival, visit https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023.
