The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ethan Cavanagh has set tongues wagging at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
April 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Avanagh will be performing In Pour Taste with Sweeney Preston. Picture supplied
Ethan Avanagh will be performing In Pour Taste with Sweeney Preston. Picture supplied

The Melbourne International Comedy festival is in full swing, with names such as David O'Doherty, Lara Ricote and Daniel Fernandes filling halls on a nightly basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.