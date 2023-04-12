The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Housing report finds western Victorian essential workers are priced out of rental market

By Ellie Mitchell
April 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In Western Victoria, hospitality workers and meat packers spend about half of their income on rent. PIcture by Shutterstock
In Western Victoria, hospitality workers and meat packers spend about half of their income on rent. PIcture by Shutterstock

Essential workers are being priced out of the region's rental market, a new report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.