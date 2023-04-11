Passengers on the Ararat, Ballarat and Maryborough train lines face major disruption as works take place along the line over the school holidays.
Trips to and from Melbourne will be disrupted with coaches replacing trains between Southern Cross and Melton stations from Tuesday April 11 to Friday April 21 as work continues to remove the dangerous and congested level crossing at Mount Derrimut Road, Deer Park, and build a new Deer Park Station.
Rail replacement coaches will operate along the whole route from Southern Cross Station to Ararat, Ballarat, and Maryborough on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.
The coaches will not stop at Footscray.
While trains are not running across the two weeks, platform extension work will take place at Sunshine Station to allow nine-carriage trains to stop there.
Passengers should allow up to 45 minutes extra for the journey by coach, and can download the temporary coach timetable from the PTV website.
The number of people using the replacement service is expected to be more than usual with patronage on the lines rising following the V/Line fare cap which came in to effect on March 31.
Fares are now capped at $9.20 a day on weekdays, and $6.70 on weekends.
When the Mt Derrimut Road crossing is removed, the Ballarat and Geelong rail lines will be level crossing free between Deer Park and the city.
Planning is under way to remove the level crossings at Coburns, Exford and Ferris roads at Melton and Hopkins Road, Truganina, building on the Ballarat Line Upgrade which duplicated track and upgraded stations in 2021.
Passengers can visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey.
