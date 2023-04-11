The Ararat Advertiser
Coaches replace trains for part of the V/Line journey

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:53am, first published 9:00am
Trains will be disrupted on the Ararat line until Friday, April 21, 2023. File Picture
Passengers on the Ararat, Ballarat and Maryborough train lines face major disruption as works take place along the line over the school holidays.

Local News

