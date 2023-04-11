The 2022 Mininera and District Netball Association season was challenging for Moyston Willaura.
The Pumas finished in eleventh with only a solitary win, but netball director Kelly Evans has praised the morale of the playing group.
"(it has been) Extremely positive. For the first time, we have had junior and senior players training together," Evans said.
Read more: Teens reign supreme at 2023 Stawell Gift
Evans hopes the injection of youth will push them up the ladder.
The 17 and under team reached the preliminary final in 2022, and three players will play both junior and A Grade netball in 2023.
"Young girls who genuinely love playing netball could play netball all day. So playing two games is something they thrive on," Evans said.
In preparation for the 2023 season, the Pumas have kept the mood light-hearted at training.
"We play netball because we enjoy it first and foremost," Evans said.
"Winning is what we are striving to do. But at the end of the day, unless you enjoy playing netball, you won't play, and therefore we won't be able to field teams."
As a result, "huge expectations" have not been placed on the Pumas' three senior teams.
However, Evans expects the under 18's to be competitive as they have kept the continuity of its 2022 group.
Moyston Willaura open its 2023 season against Lismore Derrinallum on April 15.
Read more: Rats dominate Warriors in the wet
2023 netball coaches
A Grade: Stephen Ashley.
B Grade: Shayna Dahlstrom.
C Grade: Bec Vanderwaal.
18 and under: Alayna Pitcher.
15 and under: Hannah Bird.
13 and under: Courtney Waight.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.