The Moyston Willaura Pumas have had a challenging few years in the Mininera and District Football League.
The Pumas have tasted victory in only four games across the last four seasons. However, senior coach Aiden Lee is banking on the positives in 2023.
"There was some positives from last year that have definitely helped progress us into this year as well," Lee said.
Combined with a mass loss of players before the 2022 season, the pre season has been smoother at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
"Over the course of the period, we have had over 40 blokes turn up, which is really good. But we would love to have them on the track at the same time," Lee said.
"It is really hard from our side of things. We do not have everyone here in Moyston and Willaura. There are a few travellers from Ballarat."
That being said, a few former players are returning to the club in 2023.
Josh Day will bolster the clubs' defensive stocks after a knee injury kept him out of 2022. The club's 2019 best and fairest winner Sam Lehmann, returns to the midfield rotation.
Elsewhere, Logan Cooper joins the club from Great Western and Adam Leslie (who will be Lee's assistant coach) joined the Pumas from Navarre in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
"He has a wealth of experience and has previously won a league best and fairest," Lee said of Leslie.
"The list looks stronger. We did lose some that were in our best 22, but we have covered their losses and then some."
Some juniors will also join a more experienced Pumas outfit.
Lane Jackson and Harry Evans had experience in the reserves in 2022, but they are two names to watch throughout the year.
"Lane especially has filled out. Even at 16, he has played some good footy and has trained hard as well," Lee said.
"It does not matter who we get; it is still going to be huge for the town," Lee said.
They will find out which of the former AFL player will join them on April 26.
Moyston Willaura gets its 2023 season underway against Lismore Derrinallum on April 15.
2023 Football coaches
Seniors: Aiden Lee, assistants Adam Leslie and Rhys Cronin.
Reserves: Luke Stevens and Beau Smith.
Under 16.5's: Glenn Keilar and Ned Bohner.
Under 12's: Jarred Alexander.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
