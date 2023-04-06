Ararat youth charged with aggravated burglary, theft following Frankston crash

A LOCAL youth was arrested in Melbourne following a crash outside a Frankston shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.
A 14-year-old Ararat boy and a 15-year-old Hallam boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle after an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed at the Frankston Shopping Centre.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers received information that a stolen vehicle was at the shopping centre at 4.50pm.
"Officers attended the centre and were directed by members of the public who had seen the vehicle heading west on Frankston-Dandenong Road," the spokesperson said.
"The officers saw a trail of smoke and dark rubber marks on the road, leading to a Mercedes that had been flipped onto its roof."
It is believed the Mercedes was stolen from the Balwyn North area on April 1.
"Witnesses reporting seeing a group of youths running from the crash scene towards Deane Street," the spokesperson said.
"With the assistance of the Dog Squad, five youths were arrested nearby a short time later."
They will face a children's court at a later date.
A 12-year-old Dandenong boy and 14-year-old Highett boy have been released and are expected to be charged on summons, while a 15-year-old Dandenong boy remains in hospital under police guard.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
