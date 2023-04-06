The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Free Driver Reviver sites activated for Easter long weekend

April 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Easter long weekend, volunteers will activate more than 30 Driver Reviver sites across the state
This Easter long weekend, volunteers will activate more than 30 Driver Reviver sites across the state

This Easter long weekend, volunteers will activate more than 30 Driver Reviver sites across the state to encourage drivers to take a break and help avoid fatigue on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.